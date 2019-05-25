Jones officially retired from the NFL on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Jones' most recent NFL action came in the form of seven games with the Broncos, logging nine tackles and an interception before being let go after Week 11. "Pacman" will -- of course -- be most remembered for his time with the Bengals. Jones started in 68 of 100 games and racked up 366 total tackles, 12 interceptions and 64 pass breakups. The 14-year-pro's career will likely also remind fans of his problems off the field, including the most recent incident where Jones was arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, intimidation and resisting arrest at a casino in Indiana in late February.

