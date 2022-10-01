site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Adam Prentice: Let go by Saints
Prentice was waived Saturday by the Saints, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Prentice was active for each of the Saints' first three games, and he recorded one catch on one target for two yards. He gained his playing time primarily on special teams and tallied one tackle.
