Prentice, who is currently on Denver's practice squad, is expected to start the regular season as the team's primary fullback, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Prentice didn't make Denver's 53-man roster out of training camp and was subsequently signed to the practice squad. However, Michael Burton is on IR and will miss the season due to a hamstring injury, so Prentice is slated to step in at fullback for at least the first few weeks. Tomasson notes that tight end Nate Adkins could eventually be tabbed for the fullback role, but he's expected to miss at least the first two weeks of the campaign due to an ankle injury. It remains to be seen if Prentice will be signed to the active roster or if he'll be elevated from the practice squad each week while his services are needed, though the team could elevate him only three times before it would be required to sign him in order for him to play.