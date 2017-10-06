Adam Redmond: Let go by Colts
Redmond was waived Friday by the Colts, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
With regular starter Ryan Kelly set to return to the field this weekend, the Colts no longer have worries about the center position, leading to Redmond's release.
More News
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...