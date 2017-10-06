Play

Redmond was waived Friday by the Colts, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

With regular starter Ryan Kelly (foot) set to make his season debut Sunday against the 49ers and reenter the starting lineup, the Colts no longer had a need for an extra center on the roster. Redmond will be eligible to sign with any team or practice squad upon clearing waivers.

