The Vikings waived Thielen on Monday.

Thielen announced on social media Monday that the 2025 season will be his last in the NFL, and he'd like the opportunity to play for a contender over the final five weeks of the season. Acquired from the Panthers ahead of Week 1, Thielen started three of the first four games of the season while Jordan Addison was suspended, but Thielen's role has continued to shrink ever since. After playing just three offensive snaps in Week 12, Thielen was a heathy inactive for Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Seahawks. On the year, Thielen has an 8-69-0 receiving line on 18 targets across 11 games. The 35-year-old doesn't appear to have a whole lot left in the tank.