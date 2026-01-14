default-cbs-image
Thielen announced on social media Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In his last NFL campaign, Thielen played in 16 regular-season games (11 with the Vikings and five with the Steelers), combining for 19 catches (on 35 targets) for 186 yards in that span. The 35-year-old wideout, who originally entered the league with the Vikings after going undrafted out of Minnesota State in 2013, thus finishes up his NFL career -- which included two Pro Bowl selections -- with a 704/8,497/64 receiving line in 178 regular-season outings.

