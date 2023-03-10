The Vikings are releasing Thielen on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Thielen, a former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State, logged a remarkable 10-year stretch with the Vikings but will now have to continue his NFL career elsewhere. The two-time Pro Bowler and Minnesota discussed a potential contract restructure, per Pelissero, but the 32-year-old will ultimately test free agency as one of the top veteran wide receivers on the market. Though Thielen's statistical production declined across 17 appearances in 2022, he still managed to log 70 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns.
