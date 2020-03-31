Adam Vinatieri: Could play another season
Vinatieri (knee) was rehabbing at the Colts' facility earlier this offseason and hasn't ruled out playing in 2020, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Vinatieri struggled through the worst season of his lengthy career in 2019, missing eight field-goal attempts and six PATs in 12 games before a left knee injury forced him to injured reserve in early December. He's hoping to bounce back from surgery and play a 25th NFL season, but the 47-year-old likely will need to compete with Chase McLaughlin if he does in fact re-sign with the Colts. McLaughlin saw action for three different teams last year, converting 18 of 23 field-goal attempts (78.3 percent) and each of his 26 PATs, with all five misses coming in the 40-to-49-yard range. Vinatieri wouldn't necessarily be the favorite in a job battle.
