Colts coach Frank Reich said Vinatieri continues to rehab his surgically repaired left knee, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
The update regarding Vinatieri's health partially confirms why he remains unsigned. His performance in his age-48 season likely explains most of it, as he made 17 of 25 FGAs (68 percent) and 22 of 22 PATs (78.6 percent) last year, easily the worst marks of his storied career. With his plant leg still not 100 percent, Vinatieri may find it difficult to interest an employer. Considering all the unknowns of the upcoming season, though, there's a chance he'll kick again once he can prove his health.