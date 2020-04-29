Adam Vinatieri: Unable to rehab effectively
Vinatieri wants to return for his 25th season, but rehab on his surgically-repaired knee has slowed, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
It appears as if quarantine-related challenges have caused some problems in Vinatieri's rehab, to the point that it's possible the veteran kicker could potentially not be ready by the projected start of the NFL season. At the very least, it seems likely the 47-year-old kicker will not return to Indianapolis considering the team extend Chase McLaughin and also offered undrafted rookie free agent, and Lou Groza Award winner Rodrigo Blankenship, a sizable signing bonus, essentially solidifying the kicker competition.
