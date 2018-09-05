Adam Zaruba: Cut by Eagles
Zaruba (undisclosed) was released by the Eagles, Patrick Johnston of the Edmonton Journal reports.
The former rugby star was released by the defending champs after suffering a hamstring injury earlier in the preseason. Once healthy, the tight end may try to look for a spot on another roster or practice squad if he wants to keep his focus to football.
