Aruna (knee) cleared waivers and was placed on injured reserve, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

After picking Aruna in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, The Vikings placed the defensive end on injured reserve before his rookie season due to a knee injury. Flash forward to 2019, and Aruna's in the same situation. He'll remain on injured reserve unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team.

