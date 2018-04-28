Ade Aruna: Final pick of sixth round

The Vikings selected Aruna in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, 218th overall.

Aruna is all theory with little substance to this point, but he's a rare athlete with significant upside if his skill set ever comes around. He somehow finished the 2017 season with just 25 tackles (three for a loss) and three sacks, but at 6-foot-5, 262 pounds, the Tulane product is a standout athlete with 4.6 speed, a 38.5-inch vertical, and a 128-inch broad jump.

