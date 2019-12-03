Play

Aruna (knee) had a try out with the Browns on Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Aruna was placed on the Vikings' injured reserve prior to Week 1 due to a knee injury. He ended up reaching an injury settlement with the club on Sept. 19. His workout with the Browns indicates his health is back up to par, so he could potentially find a new job sooner than later.

