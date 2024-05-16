Atlanta waived Ogundeji on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Ogundeji spent the 2023 season on the Falcons' injured reserve list with a foot issue, and now Atlanta is parting ways with him. He'll have to look for his next opportunity with a different club.
More News
-
Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Lands on IR•
-
Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Suffers injury during practice•
-
Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Draws start in preseason opener•