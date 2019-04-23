Adolphus Washington: Cut by Cincinnati
The Bengals waived Washington (knee) on Tuesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Washington was selected by Buffalo in the third round of the 2016 draft and waived after Week 1 last season. He spent some time on the Dallas practice squad and later signed with Cincinnati, ultimately finishing the season with eight tackles and one sack in five games. It's unclear if Washington has made a full recovery from the knee injury that sent him to injured reserve in November.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the...
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...