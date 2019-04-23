The Bengals waived Washington (knee) on Tuesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Washington was selected by Buffalo in the third round of the 2016 draft and waived after Week 1 last season. He spent some time on the Dallas practice squad and later signed with Cincinnati, ultimately finishing the season with eight tackles and one sack in five games. It's unclear if Washington has made a full recovery from the knee injury that sent him to injured reserve in November.

