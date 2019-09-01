The Dolphins cut Washington on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Washington originally signed a one-year deal with Miami in late May after playing for the Bengals last season, appearing in four games while recording six total tackles and a sack. The 26-year-old will now have to find another opportunity elsewhere.

