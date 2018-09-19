Adolphus Washington: Signed to Cowboys' practice squad
Washington agreed to join Dallas' practice squad Tuesday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Washington was waived by the Bills on Sept. 10 after appearing in 32 games for the club. A 2016 third-round pick, Washington takes the spot vacated by Aziz Shittu, who was released from the practice squad Tuesday. He has 3.5 sacks in his NFL career.
More News
-
Adolphus Washington: Waived by Bills•
-
Bills' Adolphus Washington: Seeing more time•
-
Bills' Adolphus Washington: Not living up to draft status•
-
Bills' Adolphus Washington: Found not guilty of July allegations•
-
Bills' Adolphus Washington: Logs 26 snaps Saturday•
-
Bills' Adolphus Washington: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Trade Values
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...
-
Big questions for Week 3
We get Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings on the record with the big stories...