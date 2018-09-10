Adolphus Washington: Waived by Bills
Washington was waived by the Bills on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Washington, a 2016 third-round pick, played in 32 games for the Bills over the past two-plus seasons, recording 37 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He will look to find an opportunity with another team, while Harrison Philips figures to see a larger role with the Bills' interior defensive line.
