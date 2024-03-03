Mitchell had one of the best performances at the combine among receivers, highlighted by a 4.34 40-yard dash and a position-leading 136-inch broad jump.

Texas receivers made plenty of noise in Indianapolis with Xavier Worthy setting the combine record in the 40-yard dash and Mitchell proving to be an elite athlete in his own right. Mitchell was considered a fringe first-rounder going into the combine and needed to test well to cement his status. His showing left little doubt that he checks all the boxes as an athlete. Beyond the athleticism, Mitchell had a career 8.6 YPT average in college with 18 touchdowns on 163 total targets across three seasons at Georgia and Texas. His athletic testing and consistent production in his last collegiate season should give him a legitimate shot at being a first-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft.