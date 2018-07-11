Adonis Alexander: Selected by Washington
The Redskins selected Alexander with a sixth-round pick in Wednesday's supplemental draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Alexander has first-rate size for a cornerback at 6-foot-3, 207 pounds, and he piled up 126 tackles, 17 pass deflections and seven interceptions in 34 career games at Virginia Tech. He was suspended for one game in 2016 and two games in 2017, then ruled academically ineligible for all of 2018. Alexander likely will start his NFL career buried on the depth chart at cornerback, but he could earn an early role on special teams.
