Adonis Alexander: Slated to enter supplemental draft
Alexander is expected to enter the 2018 NFL Supplemental Draft, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Alexander (6-foot-3, 207 pounds) is a versatile defensive back who parted ways with the Virginia Tech football program this spring for academic reasons. While the rest of his history of off-the-field issues will also need to be sorted out beforehand, the 2015 second-team freshman All-American brings intriguing size to the table and it wouldn't be a huge surprise if an NFL team took a mid-round gamble on him. In 34 career games for the Hokies, Alexander racked up 126 tackles and 24 passes defensed with seven interceptions.
