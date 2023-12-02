Amos was waived by the Jets on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Amos and the Jets reportedly mutually agreed to part ways. This is not too surprising, as the veteran safety has seen his role reduced since the first four weeks of the season. He will now be free to look for a new opportunity of his choosing assuming he clears waivers.
