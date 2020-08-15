The Dolphins waived Colbert on Saturday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Colbert began the 2019 season on the Seahawks' practice squad and ended it by starting Miami's final five regular-season games, recording 22 tackles and two pass breakups in the process. The Dolphins rewarded the 26-year-old with a one-year, $1.775 million contract in March, but they've shown him the door early in training camp. Colbert will likely find a landing spot before the season commences, although he projects as a depth asset elsewhere.