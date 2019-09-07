The 49ers waived Colbert (hamstring) with an injury settlement Saturday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Colbert played a large role in the Niners' defense over the last two years, although he played in just 21 games due to injuries. He was unable to stay healthy on cut-down day, however, so the team made the decision to let him go. Once he's healthy, Colbert will be able to sign with another team.

