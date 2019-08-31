Colbert (hamstring) was released by the 49ers on Saturday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Colbert was only able to log nine snaps this preseason after sustaining a hamstring injury, ultimately losing out on the starting free safety job to Tarvarius Moore. As last year's starter, Colbert carries value and could be claimed on waivers by another team, but will face a recovery window due to his injury.

