Colbert was waived by the Seahawks on Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The Seahawks also placed offensive lineman Ethan Pocic (back) on injured reserve, clearing roster spots for tight end Jacob Hollister and offensive guard Jordan Roos. Colbert was signed off the practice squad in late September, but did not record a statistic during his time on the active roster.

