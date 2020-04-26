Adrian Killins: Heading to Philly

Killins is expected to sign with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Killins never reached 1,000 yards during a single season during his time at UCF, but he did exceed 600 yards in each of the last three seasons and totaled 21 touchdowns in that span. The Eagles don't have significant depth at running back behind Miles Sanders, so Killins could have a decent chance at a roster spot if he makes a strong early impression.