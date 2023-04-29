Martinez is expected to sign with the Lions as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Martinez played in 10 games for Kansas State last season, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,261 yards, six touchdowns and one interception while adding 627 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 111 carries. He transferred to Kansas State from Nebraska for his final season but struggled in the second half of the 2022 campaign with a leg injury. At 6-foot-2, Martinez has the physical tools to compete in the league but will need to improve on his ball placement and consistency as a passer to stick on an NFL roster.