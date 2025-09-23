Martinez reverted to San Francisco's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Martinez served as the 49ers' backup quarterback Sunday but didn't see the field despite Mac Jones aggravating a knee injury during the team's 16-15 win over the Cardinals. Brock Purdy (shoulder/toe) is expected to return to practice this week in a limited capacity and could make his return against the Jaguars in Week 4. Martinez could be elevated to the 49ers' active roster for a third consecutive week depending on the health of Purdy and Jones.