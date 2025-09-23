Adrian Martinez: Reverts to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinez reverted to San Francisco's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Martinez served as the 49ers' backup quarterback Sunday but didn't see the field despite Mac Jones aggravating a knee injury during the team's 16-15 win over the Cardinals. Brock Purdy (shoulder/toe) is expected to return to practice this week in a limited capacity and could make his return against the Jaguars in Week 4. Martinez could be elevated to the 49ers' active roster for a third consecutive week depending on the health of Purdy and Jones.