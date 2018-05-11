Adrian Peterson: Hoping to find a team
Peterson (neck) has been cleared by multiple doctors and intends to continue his NFL career, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Peterson was cleared by at least one doctor before the Cardinals released him March 13, and he's been posting workout videos on his twitter account since early May. He shouldn't have too much trouble finding an opportunity to compete for a committee role, though he may need to accept a contract for the veteran's minimum or not much more. Peterson celebrated his 33th birthday in March, following a 2017 season in which he took 156 carries for 529 yards (3.4 average) and two touchdowns, with most of that production occurring after he was traded from New Orleans to Arizona on Oct. 10.
