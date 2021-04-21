Peterson wants to play football in 2021 and hopes to sign with a Super Bowl contender, SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Apart from a brief stretch in New Orleans, the 36-year-old running back has mostly played for bad teams since leaving Minnesota after the 2016 campaign. Peterson dropped to 3.9 YPC in Detroit last year, but he did score seven touchdowns on his 19 carries inside the 10-yard line. He's 449 yards behind Barry Sanders (15,269) for fourth place on the all-time rushing list.