The Washington Football Team is releasing Peterson on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Mike Garafolo of NFL Network notes that the 35-year-old Peterson still intends to play football, though he may have a hard time finding a new team before the start of the season. Teams sometimes cut veterans and then re-sign them after Week 1 to avoid salary guarantees, but Pelissero suggests Friday's transaction was more about on-field motivations, with Antonio Gibson, Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic all making good impressions during training camp. Washington also has Bryce Love as a backfield option, though it isn't clear he'll have a spot on the Week 1 roster. Gibson is the one with the most upside for fantasy managers, considering McKissic is a passing-down specialist and Barber an early down bruiser.
