Adrian Peterson: Says he's healthy
Peterson (neck), who will be released by the Cardinals on Monday, said he received a clean bill of health and intends to continue his career, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Peterson missed all of December due to a neck injury, finishing with 129 carries for 448 yards (3.5 average), two touchdowns and three fumbles (two lost) in six games for the Cardinals. He'll turn 33 next week and may have to settle for a committee role, having played more than 10 games in a season just once since 2013. Peterson likely will look for a new home, as David Johnson (hand) figures to gobble up the vast majority of backfield snaps in Arizona.
