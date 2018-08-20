Adrian Peterson: Signing with Washington
Peterson is signing with Washington, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Peterson's Monday meeting with the team apparently went quite well, with the two sides able to reach an agreement in short order. The 33-year-old will join an injury-riddled backfield that recently saw Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall suffer ankle injuries just one week after Derrius Guice suffered an ACL tear. Chris Thompson (leg) still figures to get most of the snaps in passing situations, but Peterson will have a real shot to compete with Perine and Rob Kelley for playing time on early downs.
