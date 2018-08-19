Peterson will meet with the Redskins on Monday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Peterson, who was released by the Cardinals in March, has expressed interest in finding a new team since being cleared from a neck injury this spring. The 33-year-old certainly doesn't possess the same burst that earned him an MVP award in 2012, but he could boost an injury-ridden crew of running backs in Washington. Aside from rookie Derrius Guice's torn ACL -- Chris Thompson (leg), Semaje Perine (ankle), and Byron Marshall (ankle) are all dealing with injuries -- leaving Rob Kelley and Kapri Bibbs as the only RBs at full health in Washington's backfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories