Adrian Peterson: Will meet with Washington
Peterson will meet with the Redskins on Monday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Peterson, who was released by the Cardinals in March, has expressed interest in finding a new team since being cleared from a neck injury this spring. The 33-year-old certainly doesn't possess the same burst that earned him an MVP award in 2012, but he could boost an injury-ridden crew of running backs in Washington. Aside from rookie Derrius Guice's torn ACL -- Chris Thompson (leg), Semaje Perine (ankle), and Byron Marshall (ankle) are all dealing with injuries -- leaving Rob Kelley and Kapri Bibbs as the only RBs at full health in Washington's backfield.
