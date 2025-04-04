PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The NFL Owners Meeting took place this week, and I had the privilege of attending to hear what the head coaches and general managers said. With that in mind, here are some relevant quotes about players who matter to you.



We're breaking this down by division, and here is the AFC North. John Harbaugh remains confident in Mark Andrews and is excited about DeAndre Hopkins, while Zac Taylor couldn't praise Chase Brown enough. Mike Tomlin has big expectations for DK Metcalf, and Kevin Stefanski seems content if Kenny Pickett will be the starting quarterback.



Unfortunately, we couldn't get updates on every player. But here are some notes that could help you prepare for your Fantasy leagues this season.



Ravens: John Harbaugh counting on Mark Andrews and DeAndre Hopkins



There was some speculation Baltimore could move on from Andrews in 2025, but Harbaugh squashed any of those rumors. The Ravens also paid Andrews his $4 million roster bonus on March 17, and Harbaugh remains confident in his starting tight end.



"Mark's in a good place," Harbaugh said. "He's working really hard. I do fully expect him to be playing for us next year. He's just too good a player."



Andrews, who turns 30 in September, is coming off an up-and-down 2024. He led all tight ends with 11 touchdowns and was No. 8 at 10.7 PPR points per game, but he also didn't score his first touchdown until Week 5 and was getting outplayed by Isaiah Likely early in the season.



Andrews also had just 69 targets for 55 catches and 673 yards -- his lowest totals when playing more than 10 games in a season since his rookie campaign in 2018 -- and he lost a fumble and had a bad drop on a two-point conversion in Baltimore's 27-25 playoff loss against Buffalo in the divisional round.



Fantasy managers should still view Andrews as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end, but he's no longer a top-five player at his position. The touchdowns are great, but he needs more targets to be considered an elite option like Brock Bowers, Trey McBride and George Kittle. The earliest I would draft Andrews is Round 7 in the majority of leagues.



One concern for Andrews getting more targets in 2025 is the free agent addition of Hopkins. Even though Hopkins, who turns 33 in June, is coming off a disappointing 2024 with 56 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns on 80 targets while playing for Tennessee and Kansas City, he should be a prime target for Lamar Jackson.



And Harbaugh is glad Hopkins signed a one-year deal with the Ravens.



"He's a guy that I've always felt should be a Raven," Harbaugh said. "I always felt like that when we were playing against him. To see him now with us, in our building, working out already with the guys, it's pretty cool."



Hopkins is only worth a late-round flier at best in the majority of leagues. Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman are likely ahead of Hopkins on the depth chart, and Andrews and Likely are also going to command plenty of targets as well. You shouldn't have high expectations for Hopkins in 2025.



Bengals: Zac Taylor calls Chase Brown 'an ascending player'



Brown had a breakout season in 2024 with 229 carries for 990 yards and seven touchdowns and 54 catches for 360 yards and four touchdowns on 65 targets. He averaged 15.2 PPR points for the year, but he was at 18.6 PPR points per game over his final eight outings.



Taylor expects Brown to build off that performance in 2025.



"Chase is an ascending player," Taylor said. "We could really see that during his rookie season. And we really thought he evolved as this season went on. His pass protection took a big step in the middle to late part of the year. We had a lot of trust in him. He showed that he can carry the load as a first- and second-down runner as well. Coming out of the backfield, running routes, catching the ball, he became a weapon for us that we wanted to use as much as possible. Chase is a player that I'm really excited about to see him grow and what he can continue to do for us next year."



The Bengals added Samaje Perine this offseason and still have Zack Moss on the roster. Cincinnati can still add a running back in the NFL Draft, but the team website reported that if that happens it would be for "pure development."



Fantasy managers should view Brown as a low-end No. 1 running back in all leagues. I would draft him toward the end of Round 2 in all formats.



Steelers: Mike Tomlin excited for DK Metcalf's immense talents



The big storyline in Pittsburgh is the potential acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but that isn't finalized at the time of publication. If Rodgers does join the Steelers then he'll be throwing the ball to Metcalf, who was traded to Pittsburgh from Seattle for a second-round pick.



Metcalf then signed a five-year, $150 million extension, and Tomlin said his new receiver can do it all.



"There's very little on the football field from a wide receiver perspective that he can't do," Tomlin said. "He's got short game, he's got long game, he's a combat catch guy, he's got run after, he's a devastating run blocker. We're really excited about the addition of DK Metcalf. And we're going to use all of those talents."



Metcalf is coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign with just 66 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns on 108 targets. His 12.1 PPR points per game was his lowest total since his rookie season in 2019.



He should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and the earliest you should draft Metcalf is Round 5. Hopefully, if Rodgers signs with the Steelers, he can help Metcalf play at a higher level in 2025.



Tomlin was also asked how Metcalf and George Pickens would work together, and Tomlin isn't concerned.



"You know, we'll figure that out, but that's not a problem as I see it," Tomlin said. "Guys that want to be significant reasons why we're successful, guys that have the talent to do so. I'll stand in line for those issues."



There's speculation the Steelers could still trade Pickens prior to the NFL Draft, but if he stays on the roster then I prefer Metcalf over Pickens as a Fantasy receiver. Both are No. 3 Fantasy options, and Pickens should be drafted in Round 6 at the earliest, especially if Rodgers is the quarterback.



Browns: Kevin Stefanski confident in Kenny Pickett



The Browns traded Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick to Philadelphia for Pickett, and he could be Cleveland's starting quarterback in Week 1. And Stefanski seems OK with that based on his comments.



"I feel good," Stefanski said. "Obviously, there's still a draft to be had. It's not August 1st. I will say this, Kenny Pickett's a guy that I believe in, that we believe in. So we'll see how it all shakes out."



The Browns have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and Cleveland can still add another veteran quarterback, with Atlanta's Kirk Cousins via trade or free agent Joe Flacco as rumored options. But with Deshaun Watson (Achilles) out, Pickett is currently the best quarterback on the Browns' roster.



"I think he's a very intelligent, accurate passer, but he's somebody that, you've seen it from him, he's made plays and won football games with great decision-making," Stefanski said. "He's a plus-athlete. I've seen him make all the throws, so I really think he fits in whatever you're planning on doing. But he's talented overall."



Fantasy managers will only consider Pickett as an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues with a late-round pick. He appeared in two games with the Eagles in 2024 when Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion early in Week 16, and Pickett combined for 27 Fantasy points against the Bengals and Dolphins.



In two seasons with the Steelers in 2022 and 2023, he averaged fewer than 12 Fantasy points per game in 25 games. Fantasy managers would hope that if Pickett starts he can just get the ball to Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku.



But for the upside for Jeudy and Njoku, we hope the Browns can find an upgrade over Pickett before the season starts.

