PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The NFL Owners Meeting took place last week, and I had the privilege of attending to hear what the head coaches and general managers said. With that in mind, here are some relevant quotes about players who matter to you.



We're breaking this down by division, and here is the AFC West. The Chiefs have their backfield locked in, and Andy Reid expects more from Isiah Pacheco in 2025, while the Broncos could select a running back in the upcoming NFL Draft, according to Sean Payton. Pete Carroll was thrilled to get Geno Smith as the starting quarterback for the Raiders, and Jim Harbaugh is excited about the additions of Mike Williams and Tyler Conklin.



Unfortunately, we couldn't get updates on every player. But here are some notes that could help you prepare for your Fantasy leagues this season.



Chiefs: Andy Reid says Isiah Pacheco will be "an even better player this year"



The Chiefs added free agent Elijah Mitchell this offseason and re-signed Kareem Hunt, but Pacheco should remain the starting running back in 2025. And Reid still has plenty of confidence in Pacheco, who suffered a broken leg in Week 2 last season and struggled in his return in Week 13.



"I think he'll be better this year," Reid said. "He was forcing that thing coming back. Most guys probably haven't come back, but if you know him for a minute you know he wasn't going to be held back. I think you'll get an even better player this year."



Pacheco seemed on pace for a huge season in 2024 when he combined for 31.9 PPR points in the first two games before getting hurt. Upon his return, he struggled with 8.1 PPR points or less in each of his final eight games, including the playoffs.



When healthy, Pacheco has top-10 upside, and he's worth drafting in Round 5 in the majority of leagues if he looks back to form in training camp. Just keep in mind that Pacheco will share touches with Mitchell and Hunt, and Reid is excited about signing Mitchell from San Francisco.



Mitchell missed 2024 with a hamstring injury, but Reid likes his fit with the Chiefs.



"He's a good football player," Reid said. "I think he's a good kid. He's got a little quickness and speed. He also has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, and you can flex him out to catch the ball. When he was healthy he did a great job in San Francisco."



The backup running back job in Kansas City will be one to monitor, and Mitchell or Hunt is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues.



Broncos: Sean Payton likes "depth" of rookie running back class



The Broncos lost Javonte Williams in free agency to the Cowboys and didn't sign a replacement, but Payton made it seem like that was by design. It appears that Denver will add a running back in the upcoming NFL Draft, and the Broncos have the No. 20 overall pick in the first round, which might be a potential landing spot for North Carolina's Omarion Hampton (assuming Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is off the board).



"We felt like it was a pretty lean year in regards to free agents at that position, just relatively speaking," Payton said. "But there is depth in the draft."



The current running back depth chart in Denver is Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson. We'll see if the Broncos make a splash early in the NFL Draft or just add someone for competition to the current group, but I hope they get a high-profile rookie like Hampton.



Whoever starts in Denver's backfield could be a No. 2 Fantasy running back worth drafting as early as Round 4.



Raiders: Pete Carroll excited to get "really talented" Geno Smith at quarterback



The Raiders brought in two former Seahawks this offseason in Carroll at coach and Smith at quarterback. The latter was acquired for a third-round pick, and Smith was then given a two-year contract extension worth $85.5 million, including $66.5 million guaranteed.



Carroll said his history with Smith made it easy to bring him to Las Vegas.



"We have really a rich background, and it was really important to me because I know what we can count on," Carroll said. "We have a guy that is such a great worker. He's grown so much through his career, been through so much, and overcome so much. I love the way he approaches the game. He's serious, he's competitive, works his tail off, and he's a great leader in that regard, leads the guys by the way he takes to the game. And man, he's talented, really talented."



Smith took over as Seattle's starter in 2022 and averaged 21.4 Fantasy points. He was at 17.8 points in 2023 and 18.1 points last season.



With the Raiders, Smith should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback, and he's only worth drafting in Superflex and two-quarterback formats. However, if he starts off the season playing at a high level, Smith could be a waiver-wire addition during the year.



Chargers: Jim Harbaugh likes new pass catchers in Mike Williams, Tyler Conklin



The Chargers didn't make a big splash in free agency when it comes to pass catchers, but they did sign Williams and Conklin, who could be counted on in 2025 depending on what happens in the upcoming NFL Draft. Justin Herbert was excited to be reunited with Williams, who played for the Chargers from 2017-23.



"Justin's reaction, that's the part that makes me the most excited," Harbaugh said. "He was excited. That was the first time I met Mike is when he came in and signed the contract. The rapport that those two have bodes well for us."



Williams had some productive seasons with Herbert, including 2021 when he averaged 15.4 PPR points per game. But he's 30 now and averaged 3.4 PPR points per game in 2024 while splitting time with the Jets and Steelers.



At best, Williams could be the No. 2 receiver for the Chargers behind Ladd McConkey. We doubt Williams will get drafted in the majority of leagues, but he could be a waiver-wire addition during the year.



The same goes for Conklin if he's the starting tight end for the Chargers. He should be able to beat out Will Dissly for the starting job, but the Chargers could also select a tight end in the upcoming NFL Draft.



Conklin had at least 51 catches in each of his past four seasons, including the past three with the Jets and 2021 with the Vikings. He's never averaged more than 8.1 PPR points per game, but he could be a low-end starter as the year goes on, especially since Harbaugh seems fond of Conklin.



"He's always kind of been the underdog," Harbaugh said. "He always acquits himself well, proves himself."