Moses is slated to undergo single-level spinal fusion surgery to address a herniated disk revealed during an MRI at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Moses' procedure will reportedly carry a six-month recovery timeframe and is expected to make a full recovery. That expected rehab window could force the safety out of SMU to miss a significant amount of training camp and/or the preseason, so though the expectation is that Moses will be able to contribute during the 2026 NFL season, this is an injury that may notably impact his draft stock. As Lisa Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports, Moses had commonly been projected as a late-round draft pick prior to news of his current injury.