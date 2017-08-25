Ahmad Brooks: Officially released
Brooks was officially released by the 49ers on Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This news confirmed earlier reports that the club had been shopping the veteran linebacker around the league. With no trade suitors coming to the table, the 49ers simply cut Brooks and his $6.1 million cap hit. He is now free to sign with any team that has interest in the 33-year-old.
