Brooks has been handed a six-game suspension by the NFL, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The reason for Brooks' suspension hasn't been disclosed. It's the first time Brooks has been suspended by the league. He played 12 games for the Packers last season, making 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks. The 34-year-old will have a difficult time finding new employment with this on his resume.

