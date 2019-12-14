Play

The Broncos waived Gooden on Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Gooden spent most of the season on the practice squad before being activated ahead of Week 12's game against the Bills. The undrafted rookie out of Samford has played in three games, recording one solo tackle. He'll likely land back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

