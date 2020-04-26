Ahmad Wagner: Joining Bears
Wagner agreed to a contract with the Bears on Saturday as an undrafted free agent, Sean Bock of 247Sports.com reports.
The 6-foot-5, 234-pound Wagner heads to the NFL as somewhat of a project at wide receiver after having spent his first three seasons of college at Iowa as a member of the Hawkeyes' basketball team. He gave up the sport following the 2017-18 campaign and transferred to Kentucky, playing little in the 2018 season before recording 15 receptions for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his final season with the football program last fall. Wagner's big frame could make him an intriguing developmental prospect for the Bears and may also prompt a move from wide receiver to tight end.
