Marshall was cut from the Browns' practice squad Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The Appalachian State product signed with the Browns' practice squad in late August after failing to make the initial 53-man roster, but the team has now decided to move in another direction. Marshall has yet to appear in an NFL game after recording 784 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns on 160 touches during his final collegiate season in 2024.