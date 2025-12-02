The Browns signed Marshall to the practice squad Tuesday.

This will be Marshall's third time signing with the Browns this season, as he was signed (and eventually released) April 28 and Aug. 27. The rookie undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State was likely a depth signing in response to the injury fellow rookie Dylan Sampson (calf) suffered in last Sunday's loss to the 49ers. If Sampson is unable to suit up for Sunday's game against the Titans, Marshall has a chance at elevation to the active roster.