Ahmani Marshall: Staying in Browns organization
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall signed with Cleveland's practice squad Wednesday.
Marshall's path to a promotion to the roster got more complicated when the Browns added running back Raheim Sanders via waivers Wednesday, giving them three available running backs in Sanders, Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson, as well as unsigned rookie Quinshon Judkins. Like Judkins, Sampson and Sanders, Marshall is a rookie, having signed with Cleveland in April out of Appalachian State.