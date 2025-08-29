Lions GM Brad Holmes said Thursday that Hassanein (pectoral) will play with Detroit this season following the end of his injury-settlement period, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Hassanein hurt his pectoral in a preseason game Aug. 16 and was waived with an injury settlement Wednesday. However, it sounds like the plan is for Hassanein to rehab the injury and then eventually return to the Lions, who selected him in the sixth round of April's NFL Draft. By reaching an injury settlement with Hassanein instead of placing him on IR, Detroit avoided having to use one of its eight regular-season slots available for designating players who have been moved to IR to return.