Hassanein (pectoral) was signed to the Lions' practice squad Monday.

Hassanein will return to Detroit after reaching an injury settlement with the team in late August. General Manager Brad Holmes said at the time of the settlement that he expected the defensive lineman to return to the team and play this season. The rookie was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he'll now have the opportunity to get up to speed and potentially make his NFL debut this year.