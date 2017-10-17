Ahtyba Rubin: Heads to free agency
Rubin was released by the Broncos on Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
Rubin was only active for two games in Denver this season, and he played a total of 17 snaps. He has been a steady contributor in the past, so the 31-year-old may still have a future in the league.
